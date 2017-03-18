Get rid of Spotlight Search on your iPhone with NoSpot10 tweak

Spotlight Search can be truly annoying for those who never rely on it. If you have a jailbroken iPhone, NoSpot10 tweak can make the problem go away.

This is a new and free jailbreak tweak that enables you to completely disable Spotlight, so it won’t show up on your widget pages on the Notification Center, Home Screen and Lock Screen. Sounds good, right?

What’s more, you can also rely on NoSpot10 tweak to disable the drag-down gesture from the Home Screen to prevent accidentally opening Spotlight when attempting to launch the Notification Center.

Nevertheless, be aware the widget pages won’t be completely disabled. They will still be available, but without the Spotlight search function.

Once you install NoSpot10, you will be able to configure the tweak from its preference pane located in the Settings app. Assuming you decide to enable all the available options, you will be able to access the widgets from the Home Screen, Lock Screen and Notification Center, but the search bar will not be displayed anymore.

Alternatively, you can keep the search bar in one or two of these locations and disable it where you see fit. Whatever changes you make to the available options, don’t forget to respring your device in order to apply them.

If you find NoSpot 10 tweak interesting and you’d like to give it a try you should know it only works on iOS 10 jailbroken devices. The tweak is available to download for free from Cydia’s BigBoss repo.

Share this post if you liked it and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Google+ to stay up to date with the latest apps, games, guides and everything Android, iOS, and Windows Phone.