Get iOS 10-like notifications in iOS 9 with NotificationsX Lite tweak

Among the iOS 10 changes are revamped notification banners. The old iOS 9 notifications have a significantly different look. Thanks the new NotificationsX Lite tweak you can enjoy the new iOS 10 notifications look on your jailbroken iOS 9 device.

This tweak is the Lite, free version of the upcoming full version of NotificationX which makes your lockscreen notifications look like the ones in iOS 10. The full, paid version will also show the iOS 10 notification design for banner alerts and the Notification Center.

NotificationsX Lite tweak brings iOS 10 style notifications to iOS 9

The tweak also lets you access quick actions for alerts that provide it via a swipe to the left on the notification. It’s easy to see NotificationX Lite tweak offers notifications looking identical to those available in iOS 10, plus it’s free and works flawlessly.

You can download the NotificationsX Lite tweak from Cydia, once you add ‘https://repo.ioscreatix.com’ to your sources. It supports jailbroken iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices running iOS 9 and while there are other tweaks that attempt to provide the same capabilities, this one works best so far.

Have you tried NotificationsX Lite or other tweaks that bring iOS 10-like notifications to iOS 9 and which one is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

