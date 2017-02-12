Get haptic feedback while typing on your iPhone keyboard with HapticKeyboard tweak

Numerous Android phones come with haptic feedback – a vibration you feel when typing on your keyboard that makes it feel like a physical keyboard. iOS is limited in this aspect but not if your device is jailbroken. HapticKeyboard tweak allows you to feel a light vibration when tapping keys on your keyboard.

With HapticKeyboard installed, you can enjoy the “buzz” while typing on your keyboard. From the Settings app, you can access the tweak’s Preferences pane where all you can do is enable/disable the feature and respring your device to apply the changes.

HapticKeyboard tweak works even on devices which don’t have the haptic engine. You will still feel the vibration on iPhones that are equipped with a vibrator motor but it will be somewhat stronger and also less battery-friendly.

Devices with a taptic engine will produce a more subtle vibration since they were designed for this type of feedback and not just to alert you of new notifications.

Also, you should know that HapticKeyboard supports both iOS 9 and iOS 10 jailbroken devices plus it’s 100% free. You can download it from Cydia’s BigBos repo if you’d like to give it a try. Nevertheless, be aware it only works on iPhones, since iPad and iPod touch devices don’t have the necessary hardware that could make them vibrate.

