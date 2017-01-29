Get Dark Mode in iOS 10 with Noctis tweak

iPhone users have been eagerly waiting for a proper dark mode from Apple but it looks like the company is still delaying this feature. If you have a jailbroken iOS 10 device, there’s no need to wait for Apple to release an official dark mode – you can have it right now with Noctis tweak.

The tweak lets you apply a dark mode to your iPhone, which you can manually enable from the Control Center. Also, it is possible to customize the dark mode, specifically you can choose between three levels of darkness: light, medium and dark shades of black.

The dark mode is applied to quite a few sections of iOS, including 3D Touch menus, lockscreen notifications, banner alerts, the Control center, Notification Center alerts, widgets and folders.

iOS 10 Cydia doesn’t support payment processing yet, and since the tweak is priced at $2, you will need to purchase it from the developer’s alternate store. So if you don’t want to wait for Cydia payments to be ready, head over to http://store.laughingquoll.net to buy the Noctis tweak right now. Once you complete the payment you will receive your unique repository link.

Did you purchase Noctis and are you happy with it? Let us know in the comments section.

Share this post if you liked it and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Google+ to stay up to date with the latest apps, games, guides and everything Android, iOS, and Windows Phone.