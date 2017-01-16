Get colorized notifications based on background with AdaptiveColorAlerts tweak

Besides opening up the world of endless functional tweaks, having a jailbroken iPhone also allows for significantly more visual customization options. AdaptiveColorAlerts tweak aims to liven up your notifications by colorizing them based on the color of the current background.

Instead of always viewing alert banners in the same color, you can try something fresh by installing AdaptiveColorAlerts on your jailbroken iOS device.

The notification banner’s color is changed based on the color of the background, and if it has multiple colors (like when you have an app open), the banner will also become multi-colored.

AdaptiveColorAlerts tweak is practically increasing the transparency of the alert banner, but only slightly so the text is still readable.

While the tweak’s Preferences pane offers no settings to customize, you can enable or disable the tweak when needed. You can download AdaptiveColorAlerts tweak from Cydia for free, on iOS 8, iOS 9 or iOS 10 jailbroken devices. Let us know how you like it if you decide to give it a try!

Share this post if you liked it and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Google+ to stay up to date with the latest apps, games, guides and everything Android, iOS, and Windows Phone.