[Guide] Enable WhatsApp two-step verification on iPhone

For added security, you can enable WhatsApp two-step verification on iPhone. By doing so, you will need o create a six-digit passcode, as well as optionally enter a recovery email address.

With two-step verification enabled, you will need to enter your six-digit passcode every time you install WhatsApp on a new device. Some two-step verification systems come with a passcode generator, which is not the case for WhatsApp. You will either need to manually create your passcode or use a third-party generator.

However, keep in mind that even if the recovery email address is optional, it’s still recommended to enter it. Should you ever forget your WhatsApp passcode, the email address is the only way to reset it and make sure you don’t get locked out of your WhatsApp account.

How to enable WhatsApp two-step verification on iPhone

In the event that you forget your passcode without having a recovery email, you will be able to reverify your phone number after seven days of last using the app. While this doesn’t seem so bad, be aware that all pending messages will be removed after reverifying.

Furthermore, if you reverify your phone number after 30 days of last using WhatsApp and without the passcode, it will delete your old account and create a new one after reverifying. As a result, entering that recovery email is very important and shouldn’t be ignored. With that said, here’s how to enable WhatsApp two-step verification on iPhone:

Open WhatsApp and tap on the Settings tab. Navigate to Account -> Two-Step Verification and tap ‘Enable’.

You will be prompted to create the six-digit passcode required for two-step verification. After entering the passcode, you will also need to confirm it.

The app will ask for passcode confirmation every now and then. You cannot disable this behavior without turning off two-step verification.

Then, you can enter a recovery email address. Like I already mentioned, this step is optional, but highly recommended to avoid getting locked out of your WhatsApp account in case you ever forget the passcode. Tap ‘Done’ to complete the two-step verification setup.

From then on, your WhatsApp account will be secured with two-step verification. If you ever want to disable the feature, you can return to Account -> Two-Step Verification in WhatsApp’s Settings and tap on ‘Disable’.

Also, you can change the existing passcode at any time by navigating to Settings -> Account -> Two-Step Verification -> Change Passcode and the recovery email address can also be changed.

