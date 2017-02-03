Enable Theater Mode on Apple Watch (and how it works)

Theater Mode is a new feature of the Apple Watch available starting with watchOS 3.2. Before we discuss how you can enable Theater Mode on Apple Watch, lets see how it works.

Once enabled, the sound of the watch is muted, plus “Raise to Wake” becomes enabled to prevent the screen from waking when you raise your wrist. You will still get notifications and haptic feedback and you can quickly view notifications by pressing the Digital Crown or side button, or via a simple tap on the screen.

There were rumors regarding Theater Mode that it would be a feature for iOS devices and work like a dark mode to use the device in low-lit environments. Nevertheless, it appears Theater Mode is an Apple Watch feature.

How to enable Theater Mode on Apple Watch

You can enable Theater Mode on Apple Watch by swiping up on the screen to bring up the Control Center. There you will find Theater Mode as a Control Center toggle which looks like a pair of theater masks.

Once you tap on it and it’s enabled, the toggle will turn orange and a small mask icon will be displayed at the top of the Apple Watch display to let you know Theater Mode is active.

To disable Theater Mode, all you need to do is swipe up on the screen to access the Control Center once mode and tap on the theater masks icon, which will turn white to show the feature is disabled.

Have you tried Theater Mode on your Apple Watch and do you find this feature useful? Let us know in the comments section.

