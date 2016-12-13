Here’s how you can enable Single Sign-On for iPhone or iPad

Apple performed a background update to their iOS 10 and new Apple TV devices adding support for Single Sign-On. Before you rush to enable Single Sign-On for iPhone or iPad, here’s what you need to know.

The feature works for cable providers on iPhones and iPads running iOS 10 and allows you to get your login data from iOS for apps that need cable subscription credentials to access various types of content.

At the moment, Single Sign-On works only in the United States and supports nine cable providers. The list of apps that support the feature is reasonable but will increase over time. Nevertheless, Single Sign-On is definitely useful since it saves you from having to sign back into your streaming apps after updates.

How to enable Single Sign-On for iPhone or iPad

To begin with, you will need to see if your device has Single Sign-On. To do that, open the Settings app, scroll down and you should see an option called ‘Single Sign-On’ in the section where Facebook and Twitter are located.

Assuming you have this option, tap on it and you will see a list of available TV providers. Select your provider then sign in using your credentials.

You can view the complete list of TV providers and apps that support Single Sign-On here.

To enable Single Sign-On in a supporting app, you simply need to launch it, then tap on Sign In. Hit the ‘Allow’ button when prompted and that’s it.

Apple also makes it very easy to find more apps that support Single Sign-On. Simply go to Settings -> TV Providers, then tap on ‘Find More Apps’ and you’ll be taken to the App Store to browse through a selection of apps that work with your subscription.

