At launch, the Google Pixel had no simple way to view notifications if the device was locked. You’d have to press the power button or touch the fingerprint sensor to view a notification. More recently, a software update provides the ability to enable lift to wake and tap to wake on Google Pixel.

The ‘Lift to wake’ and ‘Double-tap to wake’ options are part of the latest software update for the Pixel but they didn’t receive any advertisement, and you can’t even find them in the changelog.

How to enable lift to wake and tap to wake on Google Pixel

Before anything, you should make sure you have the latest system update on your Google Pixel. To do that, go to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check now. Install the updates if any are available.

With that taken care of, navigate to Settings -> Move. Scroll down to the bottom of the page to get to the new ‘Double-tap to check phone’ and ‘Lift to check phone’ features.

If you tap on the phone icon next to any of these two features, you can view a demo of how they work. Set the toggle switch to the On position for one or both features, depending which one you plan on using. Needless to say, you can return to this screen if at some point you want to disable any of them.

It’s definitely a good thing that we can enable lift to wake and tap to wake on Google Pixel. Most people using only one, but at least it’s now possible to quickly check notifications on a locked Pixel phone.

