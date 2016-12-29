Draw anything on your iPhone’s screen with Scriblit tweak

The touchscreen is a perfect canvas for digital drawing and while there’s no shortage of apps that let us doodle on our mobile devices, a new tweak takes it one step further. Scriblit tweak makes it possible to draw anything on your iPhone’s screen, assuming it is jailbroken.

With Scriblit you can use your jailbroken iPhone or iPad’s screen as a drawing canvas, which can be very useful in a variety of scenarios. Whenever you need to annotate, or draw something on the screen and share it with others, you can rely on Scriblit.

The tweak can be invoked using an Activator gesture, and unlike a drawing app, you can start drawing on the display right away, regardless of the current screen or app. It’s also much faster than taking a screenshot and then annotating it.

As soon as you activate it, an overlay is displayed which lets you access several customization options, specifically, changing the brush color, using the eraser or drawing tools and saving the drawing to the Camera Roll.

Scriblit can be invoked any time you need it, and regarding customizations, it lets you change the transparency and thickness of the brush. To save the drawing you will need to tap on the circle button at the bottom of the screen, and it will be saved to the Camera Roll. You will be notified that the saving operation is was successful via a notification banner.

Scriblit’s preferences pane is available in Settings, and just as straightforward as using the tweak. There, you enable/disable the tweak, select the Activator gesture for invoking it, and choose the drawing brush transparency, default color and thickness. To apply the changes, you will need to perform a respring.

At the moment, Scriblit offers one of the most convenient ways to draw anything on your iPhone’s screen. You can get it for $1.50 from Cydia’s BigBoss repository.

If you decide to try it, let us know how you like Scriblit in the comments section below!

