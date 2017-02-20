Display weather info on Lock Screen and Notification Center with DisplayWeather 10 tweak

The Lock Screen and Notification Center have received a revamp in iOS 10, the handy widgets being just one of many examples standing as proof. However, if your device is jailbroken, the possibilities to customize these two areas of iOS are significantly higher. DisplayWeather 10 tweak is one of the latest additions to Cydia, and brings weather info on the Lock Screen and Notification Center.

With the tweak installed, you can view weather information to the left of the current date on the Notification Center and Lock Screen. This way, the space that’s normally occupied by the weather widget can be used to display other widgets.

DisplayWeather10 makes use of the weather data provided by the iOS stock Weather app for your current location. As a result, you need Location Services enabled for the Weather app if you want the tweak to display accurate and updated information. Also, it’s worth noting DisplayWeather10 tweak doesn’t work for manually set locations.

Assuming you’ve enabled Location Services, weather information for your current location will be displayed on the left side of the header in the widget interface on the Notification Center and the Lock Screen.

While it’s true iOS 10 already has a weather widget, DisplayWeather 10 tweak shows the weather data in an otherwise unused area of the screen so you will have more screen real estate for other widgets.

The tweak is available for free in Cydia’s BigBoss repository but keep in mind it only supports jailbroken devices running iOS 10. Let us know how you like it in the comments section if you’re already using it or decide to give it a try.

