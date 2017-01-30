The CarPlay system was built by Apple to let you use iOS on your car’s built-in display, provided it comes with CarPlay support of course. This makes it very easy to answer and make calls, send and receive messages, listen to music and more, while you’re driving.

CarPlay also shows app notifications on its display as long as your iPhone is connected to it. This is certainly useful but not all apps are equally important while driving, and you might not want to get distracted by too many notifications when focusing on the road.

How to disable specific notifications in Apple CarPlay

The good news is you can disable specific notifications in Apple CarPlay and keep them enabled just for the apps you find essential while driving. Please note that disabling notifications for specific apps in this situation only affects the CarPlay display and you will continue to receive these alerts on your iPhone. Here’s what you need to do:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and go to Notifications.

Select an app for which you want to disable notifications in CarPlay. Locate the option called “Show in CarPlay” and disable it. From then on, that app will not show notifications in CarPlay while your iPhone is connected to it. However, its notifications will still be displayed on your iPhone’s Lock Screen.

For now, only a selection of stock iOS apps can send notifications in CarPlay. Some of them, such as the Calendar app even allows you to choose the types of notifications you want to receive on CarPlay. Hopefully, at some point, Apple will allow third-party app notifications which can certainly be useful, especially for communication apps.

