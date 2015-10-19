How To: Disable Heads-up notifications on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Heads-up notifications have been available since Android Lollipop was launched. They were supposed to offer a larger and easier to read notification message compared to status bar notifications.

However, not all users liked these new notifications and what Android Lollipop failed to do, was to offer a simple way of removing them. Heads-up notifications still exist in Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but the latest iteration of the operating system now lets you turn them off on a per app basis.

To do this, open the Settings app and select Sound & notification. Then open the App notifications menu and select the app for which you want to disable heads-up notifications.

Now all you have left to do is to switch off the Allow peeking toggle and from then on, you won’t get any heads-up notifications for that app.

For now, Android 6.0 doesn’t have a global setting that would let you completely disable heads-up notifications, but at least it offers the possibility to customize them on a per app basis.

If what you wanted was to turn off all heads-up notifications, Android Marshmallow makes it possible, although you will have to dedicate more or less time completing this task, depending on how many apps you have installed.

Do you find heads-up notifications useful? Or did you disable them as soon as you started using Android Lollipop? Let us know what you think in the comments section below or send us a message on Google+, Facebook or Twitter.