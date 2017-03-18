Delay Read Receipts tweak suppresses iMessage read receipts until you’re ready

Most people are not bothered by sending read receipts to other people. Nevertheless, I’m sure most of us have read messages out of pure curiosity without being ready to reply. Delay Read Receipts tweak can help you avoid the awkwardness of sending a read receipt without a reply.

iOS does allow you to temporarily disable read receipts from the Settings app, but you would need to go back and enable them which can be a hassle.

Delay Read Receipts provides a better alternative for those with jailbroken iOS 10 devices. The read receipts are withheld until you’re ready, so you can read a message and decide to reply at a later time.

With Delay Read Receipts tweak installed, the read receipts will be delayed until you take specific actions in an iMessage conversation.

The tweak can be customized from its preferences pane in the Settings app. There, you can select the action that will send the read receipt to the recipient.

As you can see, you can choose the read receipts to be sent along with your reply or as soon as you start typing. Regardless of your choice, Delay Read Receipts tweak will give you the privacy of reading a message while also ensuring the recipient gets a read receipt once you perform the selected action.

You might say this tweak makes read receipts useless, but at the very least you won’t let your contact wonder why you read his or her message a few hours back but never bothered to reply. They’ll still get that read receipt, but it will happen when you’re ready.

If you’d like to try the Delay Read Receipts tweak, you can download it for free from Cydia’s BigBoss repo. However, keep in mind the tweak only supports jailbroken iOS 10 devices.

