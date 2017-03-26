Use this app to completely hide photos on Android

For a long time, app lockers have provided a simple solution for restricting access to private content on smartphones…and they still do. A new app allows us to completely hide photos on Android devices, in a different and much more effective manner.

The app is called PrivateMe and creates a smaller OS inside your smartphone’s Android system. Apps, files, and photos you wish to keep private are completely erased from your phone but continue to exist only in PrivateMe’s mini operating system.

As you might suspect, this keeps them completely out of sight unlike app lockers that block access to various parts of your device and the PIN prompt can easily be seen by someone else arousing suspicion.

Completely hide photos on Android with PrivateMe

Of course, PrivateMe can be used to hide other types of files, as well as apps so it’s versatile and you can rely on it to protect your privacy. To download the app, click on the Play Store link below:

Install PrivateMe (Google Play Store)

After you launch PrivateMe, tap on the + sign in the uppcorne right corner to start hiding apps. All apps you select will be cloned and installed in PrivateMe’s mini-system.

Then, you can either delete the original app and keep just the hidden version or keep both. Since the cloned app is a different instance you could log into the two app versions with different accounts where such is the case.

The part of PrivateMe that interests us most in this tutorial is it lets you completely hide photos on Android devices. To do this, tap on Private Album, and on the following screen tap on the + sign.

This will open your gallery. All you have left to do is select the photos you want to hide then tap on the “Hide” button to complete the action.

All photos and video you choose to hide will be transferred to PrivateMe and erased from Android.

Another thing you should do is to enable the app’s virtual keys. These allow you to efficiently navigate PrivateMe’s operating system and easily switch between tasks. To enable the virtual keys, open the app’s side navigation menu, select Quick Touch then toggle on the feature.

When you configure virtual keys for the first time, you will be taken to PrivateMe’s settings page after you enable Quick Touch. There, scroll down and tap on “Permission Manager”, then tap on “Display Floating Window”. Select “Accept” and you will be taken back to the app’s main screen where you will now be able to use a virtual button to switch between apps or return to the home screen with no need to restart or exit the app.

Finally, you need to secure the app. You have the option to lock it or hide it. To do this, bring up the side navigation menu inside PrivateMe and select “Protection for PrivateMe”. Then you can choose between “Cover PrivateMe” or “Lock PrivateMe”. Locking the app will leave it visible in the app drawer.

For this reason, covering it is a much better option. It will require creating a numeric lock disguised as a simple but realistic calculator app. Clever, right? With this option, the app will appear like a calculator in the app drawer and to access its real features you will need to type in your code.

Have you tried PrivateMe and how do you like the app. Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

