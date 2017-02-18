Choose when Low Power Mode should be enabled with Low Power Modder tweak

The iOS Low Power Mode certainly feels like a godsend when your phone is running out of battery. But wouldn’t it be nice to be able to customize when Low Power Mode is enabled and disabled? Low Power Modder tweak makes it possible.

Low Power Mode is designed to reduce battery consumption by tweaking various settings such as lowering screen brightness, setting your iPhone to enter sleep faster, as well as disabling background tasks.

However, Low Power Mode is automatically enabled only when your iPhone’s battery level reaches 20%. That’s quite low for many users. You can always manually enable Low Power mode each time you need it, but no need for that if you have a jailbroken device.

Low Power Modder tweak allows you to set up a custom battery level at which Low Power Mode should automatically kick in.

Another default behavior of the iOS Low Power Mode is it automatically disables while your device is charging and reaches 80% battery. The tweak also has this covered, as it allows you to keep Low Power Mode on for longer when your iPhone is charging, even up to 100%. The benefit of doing this is the device will have reduced power consumption during the charging process, and ultimately charge faster.

As expected, Low Power Modder comes with a preferences pane available in the Settings app where you can enable/disable the service itself, and also set up the battery levels at which Low Power Mode should activate and turn off.

The options are as straightforward as possible, so you just need to set up the custom battery percentage at which Low Power Mode should enable and disable. You can also set Low Power Mode to disable while your phone is charging or keep it turned on.

Once you configure Low Power Modder, the tweak works automatically which means you won’t need to manually enable Low Power Mode ever again. Truth be told, this is a very useful option that deserves being a default in iOS, but for the time being, it looks like Apple is in no rush to implement it.

The best part is, Low Power Modder tweak is absolutely free and you can download it from Cydia’s BigBoss repo if you’d like to give it a try. The tweak works with jailbroken iPhones running iOS 10 and doesn’t support the iPad or iPod touch, since these devices do not come with Low Power Mode.

