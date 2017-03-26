This tweak lets you choose your default mail app on iPhone

It’s no news iOS is quite rigid in various aspects. For example, the default email client is the stock Mail app and you don’t have the option to change it. A new tweak called MailClientDefault10 solves the problem for jailbroken devices as it lets you choose your default mail app on iPhone.

Normally, you can use a different mail client for your regular email tasks but since you can’t change the system default, the stock Mail app will open when you click on any mail hyperlink.

However, if you have a jailbroken iPhone or iPad running iOS 10, you will be able to select another default mail app once you install MailClientDefault10.

Right now, the tweak only provides support for the following third-party mail apps: Gmail, Outlook, Inbox, and Spark. While the list is quite limited these are popular mail clients and at least you’re not limited to the stock Mail app anymore.

How to choose your default mail app on iPhone with MailClientDefault10

After you install the tweak, open its preferences pane in the Settings app and you will be able to select a default mail client from the supported email apps mentioned above. Of course, you will need to have that mail client installed on your device for this to work.

From then on, whenever your iPhone tries to open the default email client (which would typically the stock Mail app) it will open the third-party app you selected in MailClientDefault10’s preferenced pane.

There are many other excellent email clients we’d like to see the tweak support, and hopefully, the list of supported apps will expand sometime in the future.

If you want to try MailClientDefault10, you can get it for free from Cydia’s BigBoss repository on your jailbroken iOS 10 device.

