On Wednesday, Apple silently released the first firmware update for AirPods. The latest firmware version is 3.5.1, up from 3.3.1. Keep reading to find out how you can check AirPods firmware version on your iPhone or iPad.

Truth be told, you don’t need to do anything to update your AirPods’ firmware since the process is fully automated. You simply need to have the connected iOS device close to the charging case where your earbuds are placed.

If your AirPods fail to update you need to ensure they are in fact connected to your iOS device (from the Bluetooth section of the Settings app) and the case is charged to 100%. Also, a reset of the charging case can solve the problem.

How to check AirPods firmware version on iPhone and iPad

Before everything else, ensure your AirPods are connected to your iOS device.

Open the Settings app and navigate to General -> About -> AirPods. On the AirPods screen, you can see the current firmware version but also other details such as hardware version, serial number, and model number.

Apple didn’t officially announce the update or publish a changelog, so there’s no way to know that new features and changes it brings.

