Battlestation: Harbinger Tips & Tricks for Success

By
Dan Vlasic
-
7
21550

Battlestation: Harbinger launched a few weeks ago, and in our review we were impressed by the depth of the gameplay it offers. In fact, the more I play it, the more I realize I only scratched the surface of it within my first week with the game. Here is the thing – if you are one week into the game and still miss out on some things important strategy-wise, there is more depth to dig. And so I dug, and discovered a lively community of commanders sharing their experience. Let us take a look at the basics first and then deal with the tactical options and scenarios we might take advantage of.

Money

  • Scrap – the gear looking material. You need it to buy ship modules and the party ships.
  • Green thingies – you will use them to upgrade your ammo, drones and party ships.

Grinding for Scrap

You get the scrap and the green currency by taking out the enemy ships and completing the missions. Eliminating the large ones grants you more scrap than taking down the small one, but completing a mission grants you even more. Another option is selling the equipment you don’t need, but the items you sell come out significantly cheaper than the price you pay when you buy them, so this is a last resort option. On the other hand, selling the alien equipment you get as loot gets you way more scrap, but you will want to use it before you sell it. And you sell it only when you get a better alien equipment.

Tactical Tip – selling gear

What would be that last resort? In many cases, when I grind for a large assault cannon for the red slot, I can sell something when I lack some 150 scrap. As is the case with the nuke cannon, I would not hesitate to sell some laser if that saves me enough money to buy the big gun in desperate times.

Battlestation Harbinger (34)

Equipment

If you take a closer look at the different ships, provided you have at least three of them unlocked, you can see the slots they have are of three types. Yet, not all ships dispose of the slots of all three types.

  • Red slots – harbor the heavy artillery, like the laser and nuke cannons, my favorite.
  • Blue slots – harbor defense cannons that are of a smaller caliber and range, like the bolter – the cheapest and the most universal one.
  • Green slots – the hangar, where you can build bolter/laser/repair/shiled fighters and drones. Bolter fighters being the cheapest and one of the best of the affordable ones, or the bolter drones, again my favorite.
  • Extra ships – I call them party ships. They, too, come in a decent variety and cost gear and sometimes even gear plus the green thingie currency. Mind which one you buy – a carrier or a fighter because you will be able to upgrade the party ships, too. You can buy up to several party ships, provided you have the scrap, of course.

Tactical tip – mind the party ships’ equipment

Battlestation Harbinget Tips and Tricks (74)The party ships you buy come “virgin clean,” which means you have to buy them equipment and upgrade it, too. I feel this is worth mentioning because the first couple of times I played with the party ships I failed miserably, trying to understand why they won’t fire! They don’t fire because they don’t have the weapons by default – I had to buy them. These are small things that may not be that obvious for a newcomer.

Each piece of equipment you buy has some room for improvement, so do not overlook that. For example, upgrading the max ships criterion under the bolter drones will increase the number of drones your ship can produce rather quickly.

Tactical tip – bolter drones

You might ask why I talk so much about the bolter drones? Maybe because it’s the fastest way to build up some fire power while saving you money for a decent assault cannon, the red slot one. With three bolter drones and one defense bolter cannon you can take out a larger ship, which gives you a decent amount of scrap money. And with careful jumping and maneuvering you can take out a few large ships to grind for that nuke cannon. With that, you can then grind for a couple of decent assault cannons, or come by some decent alien loot.

Battlestation Harbinget Tips and Tricks (18)

Station

It is easy to overlook some of the functions the stations are meant to perform. Yes, the game explicitly tells you the repair works at a station won’t cost you money.

The second very useful feature a station performs is the fire power you need when you are seriously outnumbered.

Finally, the third special ability of each station is the equipment you can buy from it. They usually have the super powerful alien gear, which costs both scrap and the green currency, but this technology is very well worth grinding for. You can see the special equipment you can buy from a station when you tap it.

Tactical tip – repairs are free, not everywhere

Go back to the station to perform the repairs. It might be tempting to do the repairs without the trouble of traveling back to the station, or look for the next one, but it well worth the hassle. Especially if you have a clear path behind you and can travel safely without any unexpected ambushes. The reason it’s a valid tactic is the scrap money each repair costs you and when you spend it regularly on repairs, it chips away from the precious scrap you need for big guns and upgrades, or party ships at the beginning of the game.

Tactical tip – luring the hostiles to the Station sector

When outnumbered, jump back to the station. You might just get the free repairs you need, but chances are one or two of the baddies will follow you to the sector and that is a good thing. You will no longer be on your own, having the supportive fire power of the station and its drones. You can also use the distress beacons for this purpose – more on that below.

See where the red arrows are moving - the hostiles are changing sectors
See where the red arrows are moving – the hostiles are changing sectors

Map

Besides the traveling function, the map gives you the heads up about the amount of the enemy ships present in the location you are traveling. You can also auto-travel to any destination, but your flight will be interrupted if the transit sectors are not cleared of the hostiles. So, you can’t avoid the battle. The red arrows mean the enemy – fat arrows large ships, thin arrows small fighters. Green dot is a mission, blue arrow is a station.

Skip a move

What is not so obvious about the map is the little sand clock icon that is sometimes present right there in the green sector next to the jump icon. That green sand clock lets you skip a move. You might need it when you look at the map and see where hostiles are moving. You can then meet them in the current sector, it better be the station, or on the contrary, jump to the sector they just left.

Another green icon is called a distress beacon and deserves a separate mention.

Distress beacons

A distress beacon is just that – a beacon that emits an SOS message à-la “Somebody help, I am in trouble!” Don’t count on friendly humans having a coffee break in the nearest space burger king cantina. The distress beacons belong to the hostiles you eliminate, so when they die they drop them. Ever notice those green boxes that float in the space and you just can’t pick them up? These are the beacons. You can tap on your ship’s inventory and see if you have space to pick them up. You will see the enemy gear and beacons they dropped before dying to the left in the red boxes. Place the ones you wish to pick up in the green boxes.

If you don’t see the beacon icon next to the “travel to the next sector” icon, you just don’t have it. Don’t get upset, they come up quite often.

Tactical tip – Using the Distress Beacons, Waiting Turns and Splitting the Enemy Party

Here is how the beacon works. From the map, you activate it while in the sector to which you would like to attract the enemy ships that are in the neighboring sectors. This can be handy when you can see from the star map that the sector you need to travel to is crowded with the hostiles. If you are in the Station sector, you can activate the distress beacon, wait a turn and see them come to help their mate in distress. That way, you will face the battle on your conditions, with the supporting fire of the station on your side. This is how you gain the tactical advantage you lack otherwise in the next sector.

Mind, however, that the distress beacons belong to a certain race of hostiles, so they summon the ships of a specific race only, not all hostiles.

Another option is to split the hostile party ships by calling them to a station sector, or your current sector you just cleared, and travel to the next sector, without battling the ones that come. That way, you will jump to the next sector but face less enemies.

Battlestation Harbinget Tips and Tricks (42)

Green boxes that float and you can’t pick them up – alien tech

Beside distress beacons, these can be enemy turrets and alien technology, so when you see these boxes go to your space management panel and look to your left. If there are turrets and alien gear, you can place them in the green boxes right next to the red one.

These little things will be easier and more obvious if you go through the tutorial till the end. However, I did cover the tutorial before playing, but the distress beacons part and the alien turrets escaped me.

Moreover, if you have your party ships you can swap the enemy gear to them, too.

Mind that some of the enemy tech you pick up is seriously upgraded – see if you like to use that, or you can also sell it for a decent profit.

Battlestation Harbinget Tips and Tricks (65)

Spaceships

Fighters and carriers are two main types, with variations – light carrier, heavy assault. Without further ado, here they are:

  • Nightingale – light assault carrier, the first one you get, but don’t take it for granted. You might as well discover it’s better than the ships you unlock further in the game.
  • Raven – assault ship, has the strongest hull.
  • Guardian – light assault carrier, has somewhat better stats than the Nightingale, but is a little slower, unlocks at level 4.
  • Zephyr – destroyer, unlocks at level 4.
  • Hurricane – assault ship, unlocks at level 5.
  • Resolution – heavy assault carrier, the most expensive ship, unlocks at level 6.
  • Memphis – destroyer, unlocks at level 7.
  • Avalon – light destroyer carrier, unlocks at level 8.
  • Valhalla – heavy destroyer carrier, unlocks at level 9.
  • Achilles – cruiser ship, unlocks at level 10.
  • Liberator – light cruiser carrier, has the strongest shield capacity, level 11.
  • Armada – capital ship, level 12.

More ships that are available as party:

  • Chimera – light carrier, one of the speedy ones with 24 speed ratio.
  • Genesis – light scout carrier.
  • Viper – the scout ship, the fastest and with the highest ratio of thrusters.
  • Falcon – assault ship, has one of the best hull and speed values.
  • Ravager – assault ship.

Tactical tipknow your strategy before playing

The reason it’s important to know before choosing a ship is the difference between carriers and assault ships, which affects your strategy immensely. For example, assault ships like the destroyer Zephyr can’t have the drones because it does not have the blue slot. It has many weapon slots and a whole lot of three red slots for the nasty big caliber cannons and the powerful alien tech.

It can also have two party ships, which can be anything, like a light carrier. The latter has one slot per ship only, but you can buy the cheapest fighter drones, which cost 180 scrap only, but can be upgraded to produce up to 5 fighter drones. In the result, you end up with a little armada.

On the other hand, when you choose a carrier, you have less slots for weapons, but have the blue hangar to produce drones of your choice.

The party ships also have the carriage slots, so if your main ship is full with the beacons and alien tech you haven’t made up your mind to sell or use yet, you can use your party ships to carry some extra loot with you.

Battlestation Harbinget Tips and Tricks (48)

Weapons

I am hoping the fans of the game will come up with an extensive wikia because right now I feel the need of a detailed breakdown of the red slot gear, the human and alien. Sometimes, it is difficult to make a decision when all slots are filled, and you need to choose whether to carry, sell or equip the new item.

Some say Celestial cannons are superior to the other alien gear, but I could not really see it in the stats.

Don’t forget the Station has some pumped up gear for sale

In the heat of the battle and all the traveling, it is way too easy to forget to get back to the Station and buy that shield re-generizer or the repair beam that fixes your drones on the go, which can be a game-changer.

As for the green slot weapons, the mostly defensive cannons, I found the cheapest bolters to be the most effective, especially when you don’t forget to upgrade them. The teleport module seems to be a tough choice because you always think of defense-offense gear while the escape pod does not even cross my mind – when my ship dies, I die with it.

Battlestation Harbinget Tips and Tricks (12)

Conclusion

Now that we have wrapped our heads around the basics more or less, there is little piece of news from the Battlestation: Harbinger developers – they are launching a Kickstarter campaign to make user requests they received as feedback come true in the upcoming upgrades. Ta-dam! Considering how only 30% of playing users bought the game, with the rest 70% getting pirated versions of it, the developers do need some support to keep improving and expanding the Battlestation universe. So, if you like the game you might as well spread the word and support the team.

Moreover, I found the bits and pieces of Battlestation Graphic Sci-Fi Book, which gives a little more insight into the alien races we encounter in the Harbinger, with awesome depictions, philosophical musings and grand artwork. I am sure looking forward to the book release, and anxious to know whatever happened to the Celestial Sirens, the once beautiful women whose men have died to an alien plot and their corpses polluted the waters of their planet. So, the slowly dying women turned into awful and vengeful creatures. I am totally sold for the pieces I’ve read on the forum, and can’t wait to read the book when it’s ready.

I hope this little guide will be helpful, and maybe those who are still on the fence about buying the premium game will see Harbinger is a truly deep RTS with tons of replay value and an unprecedented freedom and variety of gameplay. Share your strategy tips in the comments below and let us know what you think of the game.

  • esgsegse

    this was really helpful, but what are the icons surrounding the enemy ship during battle? that wasn’t clear at all. I can see them at the very first picture you posted

    • Dan Vlasic

      Thank you! If you mean the circle icon, I assume it’s the button that lets you prioritize which enemy ship should be targeted first.

  • Mike

    Thanks for the info. Just bought it this week. I totally misunderstood the distress beacons! Thought they were for help. A good portion of the other stuff I figured out already. But still working on it and some other useful info. Thanks.

    • Dan Vlasic

      Awesome, glad it helped!

  • Chaotic Entropy

    Just got this in the Humble Mobile Bundle, so thanks for the article. Not entirely sure what levels party ships unlock at though, lots of ships just red crossed with no indication of when I’ll be able to get them.

    • When you die, your “experience” is calculated and certain amounts make you level up and enable better ships.

  • Joey

    I’ve been playing the game for a couple of days and these are my discoveries:

    1. The first few rounds of play you shouldn’t take seriously. Instead you’ll just want experience to unlock ships so you’ll need to play through a few game overs for that. Basically the initial starting ships aren’t really good enough to get that far in the game very quickly.
    2. Repairs are possible everywhere once you get a repair beam. Just keep it in storage when not needed so you can fly around with your full loadout. This is a precious item that you’ll want to grab quite early, essentially as soon as your first ship is fully loaded you want to keep an eye out then for it. It might also be more cost effective than the repair option.
    3. When you jump into a sector, if you have a recent enough scan of it or it is one hop away you can choose which block to jump into. This is important for things such as having enough range from you to the enemy or landing close to a station or ship you want to defend.
    4. Consider alignment when jumping into a sector with enemy ships. The alignment will always be the same as between the two sectors and the direction your going in.
    5. When you jump into a sector, all of your weapons need to cooldown. This is something to consider, whether to jump on top of an enemy or further away so that when they get into range your weapons are charged and ready to go. If you’re invading a sector that already had ships in it, this means that there is a penalty for weapons with a longer cooldown, you wont get the first shot against weapons with lower cooldown.
    6. You shouldn’t be shy about jumping out of a bad situation. I’ve found that you can often jump back to a space station for healing and then back again, the ships you were fighting will still have hull damage. Be careful though as a few ships will sometimes follow you when you jump away.
    7. You can also pile up your items in sectors, they don’t seem to disappear. I put mine in safe sectors with space stations. This is normally useful at the start of the game when collecting weapon drops to bootstrap your fleet. After that you’ll be selling most of the drops for cash and upgrade points.
    8. At the start of a game it’s usually best to farm enemy ships which usually are constantly produced by the enemy factory. It takes a little while but eventually you’ll be able to form a full fleet with all weapons slots filled. After that it’s more about getting better weapons and upgrades.
    9. You can sell your weapons not only to get some of the money back but also a lot of the upgrade points. Later in game selling weapons that enemies have dropped is the main source of upgrade points.
    10. Starting out carriers are really easier but later on I find them lacking. As enemies get tougher they can take out fighter swarms very easily. When you switch to longer range fighters things start to get very difficult. Bolters and light fighters stop being such an effective screen and the enemy gets very good at taking out even large swarms of fighters easily.
    11. If you start with a normal ship laser cannons are surprisingly good although personally I’m a missile man myself, which is a difficult start. On hard one laser cannon and one laser point defense especially to deal with missiles will tend to work quite well. The laser is particularly excellent against fighters early on.
    12. Make sure you align your ship well to take out missiles with point defense especially early on when not all slots are filled.
    13. Auto-jumping to multiple sectors will sometimes pick a route for you which might be suboptimal (for example flying through an asteroid field you can avoid).
    14. Fighters and missiles will be appalling in black holes which quick erode their hulls.
    15. For some reason you can’t buy all of the ships to form your fleet even though unlocked as starting ships. It’s not obvious why some are excluded.
    16. When opening those possibly trapped chests, they can sometimes fire a nuke at you. With bigger ships that’s less of a concern unless already damaged. Otherwise you should make sure you are far away when opening them. Either facing them to take out the nuke with point defense or far enough to be able to jump out and back in again.
    17. Any item with a number on it should be able to stack. You can stack distress beacons up to 5.
    18. When weapons drop, they can have different stats which seem random. Unfortunately this can be hard to calculate through all of the upgrades. There’s no indication of the quality of the weapon other than looking at the raw statistics. Additionally, different races are better with some weapons over others. For example the wander rocket launcher has much higher range compared to other races.
    19. Distress beacons have a few uses. You can sometimes pull in allied ships into a sector, lure enemies in to kill and pillage or clear a sector you want to jump to safely.
    20. The weapons in the game are quite diverse and it is worth experimenting with all of them. Although point defense is meant to be good at blocking missiles and other things, other weapons can also take out missiles if they accidentally collide.
    21. Repairs at the station are free and you can repair not only your ships but the station and other allied ships as well, so long as there is no hostile in the sector.
    22. Point defense weapons can have blind spots. This is less of a problem when you have more ships. It is also something to consider in your formation. When you only have one ship, sometimes the blind spot might be right at front, so you have to come at the other ship at a slight angle to take out their missiles.
    23. You can tell ships in your fleet to break formation and do other things, although I never needed it.
    24. Hire or lure an allied ship into a black hole for free loot and perhaps drops.
    25. Many enemy ships also have gaps in their point defense which is useful early on when your firepower is limited. Carriers in particular seem to have gaps where they launch ships.
    26. You can sit in a sector with a station if enemies keep jumping to it and take a turn each time to endlessly destroy enemy ships. If you’re lucky, some friendly sectors will be visited by two ships every two turns.
    27. You can click on enemy ships and manually choose to target them and what with. Most of the time I find the auto targeting to be quite good. However in special cases you can manually target (especially with fighters and other long range) for better results. You can also pause which gives time to target effectively.
    28. The fast forward button if carefully used can help you get through the game faster, for example when drawing in scrap and upgrade points.
    29. Avoid accidents. Make sure to pause the game if you need to switch out to another app when in a black hole, battle, asteroid field, etc.
    30. The smaller allied space stations are not that tough and can be destroyed easily early on so take care.
    31. When you fleet gets more powerful enemy ships will start to warp out of the way. For missions to kill particular ships, be prepared for a chase.
    32. The repair icon above your ships will tell you if they need repair or not.
    33. Only roughly speaking is more expensive better. For both ships and weapons there are sometimes cheaper options that are better or expensive options that are not that good. Some weapons are only good in specific scenarios which can change often in the game.
    34. Some of the fast ships can dodge a huge amount of ordinance but it is not a very viable strategy as lasers will get you eventually.
    35. Occasionally when ships jump out, they still appear as targets. I’ve also destroyed a ship as it is jumping to hyperspace. You still get the message but the ship is destroyed.
    36. Once you destroy the factories enemy ships should stop spawning and it should be possible to clear the entire map of enemy ships. If you want to farm them, don’t kill the factory straight away.
    37. Strangely, point defense is a rare drop (fighter bays never drop). Once you get a steady income it’s worth filling all the spots out with human items but probably not worth upgrading them too much as the alien point defense drops, when you do get them, are often better than the human ones.
    38. Celestials have some really good drops. Repair arm, mega plasma, death ray, etc. The ion cannon mk2 is not bad either. It’s worth spending extra time on such a map.
    39. Check weapon descriptions with the question mark as it sometimes reveals hidden properties of weapons.
    40. Ships will fire on their target until it is dead. If it is close to death and ordinance on route is going to kill it you can switch to another target just before to maximise your kill rate and not waste shots.