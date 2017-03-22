[Guide] Add a screen timeout shortcut to the Quick Settings panel in Android Nougat

Android Nougat allows us to add custom tiles to the Quick Settings panel. This is very convenient, especially that third-party development is possible as well. For this reason, we can now add a screen timeout shortcut to the Quick Settings panel.

Thanks to a new app called Screen Off Timeout, we can access the screen timeout settings directly from Nougat’s Quick Settings panel. This is very useful, since many Android users often need to temporarily change the screen timeout and a Quick Settings shortcut considerably speeds up the process.

CyanogenMod used to have a similar feature, but not long ago it was removed from LineageOS and CM14. Luckily, everyone with a device running Android Nougat can now add a screen timeout shortcut to the Quick Settings panel.

How to add a screen timeout shortcut to the Quick Settings panel in Android Nougat

Besides your device running Android Nougat, you will also need to have “Unknown sources” enabled under Settings -> Security (or Lock screen & security) in order to sideload the app. This is not a Play Store app, so only the APK is available for download, which is why you will need to sideload it onto your Android.

You can get Screen Off Timeout’s APK from the link below or visit its original XDA thread for updates and other developments.

Download Screen Off Timeout (.APK)

Just like when sideloading any other app, wait for the Download complete notification then tap on it and press the “Install” button.

Also, at first run, the app will require permission to change the system settings (in order to change the timeout value) which you need to grant for it to work properly. Just tap on the “Grant Permission” option and on the next screen enable the option called “Allow modify system settings”.

Once you grant the necessary permissions, Screen Off Timeout gives you the option to hide it from the app drawer. This is most welcome since you won’t need to use this interface again.

The way this app works is very simple. It simply lets you add a Screen off timeout tile to the Quick Settings menu, but you will need to add it manually unless your device is running LineageOS or CM14.

Just open the Quick Settings panel and tap on the pencil icon to enter edit mode. Then, drag the Screen off timeout tile to the top of the list.

From then on, to change the screen timeout you just need to bring up the Quick Settings pane and tap on your newly added tile. Then, select a new duration from the list. Much faster than navigating through the Settings app, right?

Share this post if you liked it and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Google+ to stay up to date with the latest apps, games, guides and everything Android, iOS, and Windows Phone.