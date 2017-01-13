OnceMore tweak lets you restart the iPhone timer from the Lock Screen
The stock iOS Clock app comes with an essential Timer feature, that allows you to set a countdown timer and get an alert when it reaches zero. For those who rely on this feature often, OnceMore tweak may come in handy. This jailbreak tweak allows you to restart the timer...
[Guide] Lock Android apps using your face
If you have apps that contain personal or sensitive content you can use the standard lock screen to keep intruders at bay. However, if someone inputs the wrong PIN too many times, they can completely disable the phone. An easier solution would be to lock Android apps using your...
Super Mario Run tips & tricks to run like a boss
Super Mario Run appears to be a straightforward platformer, but the more you play it you will end up realizing it has plenty of complex actions you can perform. Since the game itself doesn't guide you beyond the basics, we have some handy Super Mario Run tips & tricks...
Hide or show your iPhone’s Home Screen dock on demand with ShyDock tweak
Mac OS provides the option to set the application dock to auto-hide and show when you need it. A new tweak called Shydock lets you hide or show your iPhone's Home Screen dock on demand, using an Activator action. So, if you have a jailbroken iPhone or iPad you can get the...
How To: Reset Restrictions Passcode on iPhone
iOS Restrictions is an excellent security feature designed to prevent unauthorized changes to your iPhone or iPad's settings, various apps and App Store purchases. If you lost or forgot your Restrictions Passcode, no need to worry. Today we're going to show you a few ways to reset Restrictions Passcode...
Draw anything on your iPhone’s screen with Scriblit tweak
The touchscreen is a perfect canvas for digital drawing and while there's no shortage of apps that let us doodle on our mobile devices, a new tweak takes it one step further. Scriblit tweak makes it possible to draw anything on your iPhone's screen, assuming it is jailbroken. With Scriblit you...
[Tip] Bypass Jailbreak detection in Super Mario Run
A large number of games come with jailbreak detection with the purpose of making them unplayable on jailbroken devices. Super Mario Run makes no exception, so if you try to play it on a jailbroken device, it will crash as soon as you launch it. No need to worry,...
Get iOS 10-like notifications in iOS 9 with NotificationsX Lite tweak
Among the iOS 10 changes are revamped notification banners. The old iOS 9 notifications have a significantly different look. Thanks the new NotificationsX Lite tweak you can enjoy the new iOS 10 notifications look on your jailbroken iOS 9 device. This tweak is the Lite, free version of the upcoming...
[Guide] Save battery while playing Super Mario Run
With all the shiny new mobile games that come with revolutionary graphics and animation effects, sometimes it's nice to go back to the classics. While Super Mario Run gives a new spin to the old game series you can easily drain your phone's battery if you play it too much....
New Apple Support app provides easily accessible dedicated support
Last month, the Apple Support app was soft-launched in the Netherlands and now, the app is rolling out to the United States and other countries. The Apple Support app is designed to let us easily access support options. After you launch the app, you can view all the devices which...
How To: Use Tapback in iMessage for iOS on iPhone or iPad
While there are plenty of emojis and GIFs to choose from in iMessage, Tapbacks can also come in handy. If you're wondering why you should use Tapback in iMessage for iOS, you should know this feature is similar to Facebook's reactions. Tapbacks are small icons you can add to any...
How To: Enable lift to wake and tap to wake on Google Pixel
At launch, the Google Pixel had no simple way to view notifications if the device was locked. You'd have to press the power button or touch the fingerprint sensor to view a notification. More recently, a software update provides the ability to enable lift to wake and tap to...
