AutoLaunch tweak automatically re-launches an app after it crashes
Sometimes apps are buggy or behave unexpectedly. While only the developer can fix the problem, having a way to automatically re-launch an app after it crashes can be useful. AutoLaunch tweak does exactly that so you don't have to manually re-open the app in question. Sometimes an app can crash...
How To: Disable specific notifications in Apple CarPlay
The CarPlay system was built by Apple to let you use iOS on your car's built-in display, provided it comes with CarPlay support of course. This makes it very easy to answer and make calls, send and receive messages, listen to music and more, while you're driving. CarPlay also shows...
Get Dark Mode in iOS 10 with Noctis tweak
iPhone users have been eagerly waiting for a proper dark mode from Apple but it looks like the company is still delaying this feature. If you have a jailbroken iOS 10 device, there's no need to wait for Apple to release an official dark mode - you can have it...
How To: Enable Apple Watch Power Reserve Mode
The Apple Watch battery might not need recharging as often as an iPhone but the wearable is just as useless as your smartphone when it runs out of juice. When you're running low on battery you can enable Apple Watch Power Reserve Mode which basically strips the Watch of...
AntiTracker tweak lets you find out when someone tracks you with Find My Friends
Find My Friends is one of Apple's apps and allows you to track the location of family members and friends, but they can also track yours. While this is perfectly fine when you decide to use this feature, it can also happen that someone close to you enables it...
Check battery wear level on iPhone with Battery Life app
Battery Life is a very useful App Store app that lets you check battery wear level on iPhone. The app was available for a while until Apple pulled it out from the App Store, but now it looks like the developer fixed the issues and got it back up...
Save songs to your Spotify playlist from anywhere in iOS with Quickify tweak
If you own a jailbroken iPhone or iPad running iOS 9 and you're also a Spotify user you're probably going to love Quickify tweak. This is a new tweak that allows you to save any song you're listening to your Spotify playlists. For this purpose, the tweak adds a new...
How To: Automatically open two apps at once in Android Nougat multi-window mode
Android Nougat came with a unified multi-window mode that ensures all Android devices can use the same split-screen view. This also makes it possible for developers to create split-screen mods that support all smartphones and tablets running Android 7.0 or higher. One of them allows you to automatically open...
[Guide] Add songs to Apple Watch’s memory
Since the Apple Watch was designed to be a companion for your iPhone it can be used to access the entire Music library available on your phone. Nevertheless, it is possible to add songs to Apple Watch's memory if you have some favorite tunes available even if you leave...
WhatsApp new update brings queuing of messages while offline
While the ability to queue messages while offline in WhatsApp seems like a basic feature that should have been there from the start, this was not the case. Luckily, the latest update makes it possible to queue messages while offline in WhatsApp. Apparently, the feature doesn't work perfectly as it...
[Tip] Disable these settings to improve Gboard performance on Android
Google's keyboard now called Gboard is still the favorite keyboard app of Android users. However, it seems that performance for autocorrect and word suggestions is lacking, especially for those with more than one language installed. Low performance for these features can also occur on older devices and ones with...
Group Android notifications for a decluttered, clean look
While Android automatically groups notifications, if you end up having missed notifications from multiple apps they can make the notification tray take up a lot of screen real estate. If you'd like a more efficient way to group Android notifications, an awesome app called Notification Hub gives you this...
Popular This Week
How To: Unlock your phone with your voice via OK Google
There are so many ways to lock and unlock Android devices that I feel like the situation is getting out of hand. I have...