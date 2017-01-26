Check battery wear level on iPhone with Battery Life app
Battery Life is a very useful App Store app that lets you check battery wear level on iPhone. The app was available for a while until Apple pulled it out from the App Store, but now it looks like the developer fixed the issues and got it back up...
Save songs to your Spotify playlist from anywhere in iOS with Quickify tweak
If you own a jailbroken iPhone or iPad running iOS 9 and you're also a Spotify user you're probably going to love Quickify tweak. This is a new tweak that allows you to save any song you're listening to your Spotify playlists. For this purpose, the tweak adds a new...
How To: Automatically open two apps at once in Android Nougat multi-window mode
Android Nougat came with a unified multi-window mode that ensures all Android devices can use the same split-screen view. This also makes it possible for developers to create split-screen mods that support all smartphones and tablets running Android 7.0 or higher. One of them allows you to automatically open...
[Guide] Add songs to Apple Watch’s memory
Since the Apple Watch was designed to be a companion for your iPhone it can be used to access the entire Music library available on your phone. Nevertheless, it is possible to add songs to Apple Watch's memory if you have some favorite tunes available even if you leave...
WhatsApp new update brings queuing of messages while offline
While the ability to queue messages while offline in WhatsApp seems like a basic feature that should have been there from the start, this was not the case. Luckily, the latest update makes it possible to queue messages while offline in WhatsApp. Apparently, the feature doesn't work perfectly as it...
[Tip] Disable these settings to improve Gboard performance on Android
Google's keyboard now called Gboard is still the favorite keyboard app of Android users. However, it seems that performance for autocorrect and word suggestions is lacking, especially for those with more than one language installed. Low performance for these features can also occur on older devices and ones with...
Group Android notifications for a decluttered, clean look
While Android automatically groups notifications, if you end up having missed notifications from multiple apps they can make the notification tray take up a lot of screen real estate. If you'd like a more efficient way to group Android notifications, an awesome app called Notification Hub gives you this...
How To: Enable Read Receipts for specific contacts in iOS Messages
In certain situations, Read Receipts can be useful, while in others they can feel like they're violating your privacy. The good news is you can enable Read Receipts for specific contacts in iOS Messages app. If having Read Receipts enabled for all your contacts seems like too much, the first...
Improve Safari performance with SafariUnleashed tweak
With Safari being the stock iOS browser, most owners of iPhones and iPads chose it as their daily driver. It might have a lot of features, but that doesn't mean there's not room for improvement. SafariUnleashed tweak aims to make Apple's mobile web browser better in the performance department. More...
How To: Add a number row to Gboard keyboard app on your Android
While various manufacturers add their own keyboard apps to Android devices, Google's Gboard remains the most popular keyboard for now. Its versatility and simplicity are unparalleled and you can even use it to share search results for your convenience. Nevertheless, a useful thing everyone should do is add a...
Get a system-wide dark keyboard in iOS with BlackKeyboardEverywhere tweak
What is it with dark themes anyway? They're so incredibly wanted, and at the same time, stock options for them are still lacking on mobile ecosystems. If you have a jailbroken iPhone or iPad you can at least darken a part of the operating system quite easily. BlackKeyboardEverywhere tweak...
Get colorized notifications based on background with AdaptiveColorAlerts tweak
Besides opening up the world of endless functional tweaks, having a jailbroken iPhone also allows for significantly more visual customization options. AdaptiveColorAlerts tweak aims to liven up your notifications by colorizing them based on the color of the current background. Instead of always viewing alert banners in the same color,...
