Draw anything on your iPhone’s screen with Scriblit tweak
The touchscreen is a perfect canvas for digital drawing and while there's no shortage of apps that let us doodle on our mobile devices, a new tweak takes it one step further. Scriblit tweak makes it possible to draw anything on your iPhone's screen, assuming it is jailbroken. With Scriblit you...
[Tip] Bypass Jailbreak detection in Super Mario Run
A large number of games come with jailbreak detection with the purpose of making them unplayable on jailbroken devices. Super Mario Run makes no exception, so if you try to play it on a jailbroken device, it will crash as soon as you launch it. No need to worry,...
Get iOS 10-like notifications in iOS 9 with NotificationsX Lite tweak
Among the iOS 10 changes are revamped notification banners. The old iOS 9 notifications have a significantly different look. Thanks the new NotificationsX Lite tweak you can enjoy the new iOS 10 notifications look on your jailbroken iOS 9 device. This tweak is the Lite, free version of the upcoming...
[Guide] Save battery while playing Super Mario Run
With all the shiny new mobile games that come with revolutionary graphics and animation effects, sometimes it's nice to go back to the classics. While Super Mario Run gives a new spin to the old game series you can easily drain your phone's battery if you play it too much....
New Apple Support app provides easily accessible dedicated support
Last month, the Apple Support app was soft-launched in the Netherlands and now, the app is rolling out to the United States and other countries. The Apple Support app is designed to let us easily access support options. After you launch the app, you can view all the devices which...
How To: Use Tapback in iMessage for iOS on iPhone or iPad
While there are plenty of emojis and GIFs to choose from in iMessage, Tapbacks can also come in handy. If you're wondering why you should use Tapback in iMessage for iOS, you should know this feature is similar to Facebook's reactions. Tapbacks are small icons you can add to any...
How To: Enable lift to wake and tap to wake on Google Pixel
At launch, the Google Pixel had no simple way to view notifications if the device was locked. You'd have to press the power button or touch the fingerprint sensor to view a notification. More recently, a software update provides the ability to enable lift to wake and tap to...
Google’s new Trusted Contacts app lets you track friends in real-time
Google released a new app called Trusted Contacts just a few days ago. The Trusted Contacts app is currently available for Android and allows you to track your trusted contacts in real-time. Google attempted to implement the concept a while back through a service called Google Latitude which had most...
[Tip] Preserve Camera app’s settings in iOS 10.2
iOS 10.2 is officially rolling out bringing some new and interesting features. If you don't have it yet, you can manually update from Settings -> Software update. One of the small but significant new features allows you to preserve Camera app's settings in iOS 10.2. This is not the only...
You can now report iCloud Calendar spam invites
A new form of spam is harassing Apple users as iCloud Calendar invites. There are a few things you can do to get rid of it but not completely. Which is why Apple now allows you o report iCloud Calendar spam invites. Apple received a lot of criticism on the matter,...
[Tip] Play Super Mario Run on iPhone right now
Super Mario Run has a lot of hype building up, and while the official launch is scheduled for December 15th, Nintendo released a demo version so you can play Super Mario run on iPhone right now. The demo is available for iOS devices in local Apple Stores as a free...
GBoard, the new Google Keyboard comes with improved GIF support and search
Earlier this year, Google released the Google Keyboard app that was iOS-exclusive and included Google Search, as well as GIFs and emoji search. However, starting with the latest version of Google Keyboard, the app has been rebranded to Gboard on Android. There's more than a name change, though. The latest...
