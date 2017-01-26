Peek Launcher is a stylish and lightweight Android launcher
Custom launcher are awesome! They're one of the easiest ways to customize your Android device and there's no shortage of them. While the selection pool is quite large, there's always room for new launchers and Peek Launcher is definitely worthy of attention. There are no revolutionary features included, but it...
Enable Theater Mode on Apple Watch (and how it works)
Theater Mode is a new feature of the Apple Watch available starting with watchOS 3.2. Before we discuss how you can enable Theater Mode on Apple Watch, lets see how it works. Once enabled, the sound of the watch is muted, plus "Raise to Wake" becomes enabled to prevent the...
5 Endless Running games like Subway Surfers for iOS and Android
Even if you never played it, you have at least heard of Subway Surfers. And if you did try the game I'm sure you can agree it's enjoyable for good reason. The endless runner is dynamic and suitable for casual play but it's not the only game with these traits....
AutoLaunch tweak automatically re-launches an app after it crashes
Sometimes apps are buggy or behave unexpectedly. While only the developer can fix the problem, having a way to automatically re-launch an app after it crashes can be useful. AutoLaunch tweak does exactly that so you don't have to manually re-open the app in question. Sometimes an app can crash...
How To: Disable specific notifications in Apple CarPlay
The CarPlay system was built by Apple to let you use iOS on your car's built-in display, provided it comes with CarPlay support of course. This makes it very easy to answer and make calls, send and receive messages, listen to music and more, while you're driving. CarPlay also shows...
Get Dark Mode in iOS 10 with Noctis tweak
iPhone users have been eagerly waiting for a proper dark mode from Apple but it looks like the company is still delaying this feature. If you have a jailbroken iOS 10 device, there's no need to wait for Apple to release an official dark mode - you can have it...
How To: Enable Apple Watch Power Reserve Mode
The Apple Watch battery might not need recharging as often as an iPhone but the wearable is just as useless as your smartphone when it runs out of juice. When you're running low on battery you can enable Apple Watch Power Reserve Mode which basically strips the Watch of...
AntiTracker tweak lets you find out when someone tracks you with Find My Friends
Find My Friends is one of Apple's apps and allows you to track the location of family members and friends, but they can also track yours. While this is perfectly fine when you decide to use this feature, it can also happen that someone close to you enables it...
Check battery wear level on iPhone with Battery Life app
Battery Life is a very useful App Store app that lets you check battery wear level on iPhone. The app was available for a while until Apple pulled it out from the App Store, but now it looks like the developer fixed the issues and got it back up...
Save songs to your Spotify playlist from anywhere in iOS with Quickify tweak
If you own a jailbroken iPhone or iPad running iOS 9 and you're also a Spotify user you're probably going to love Quickify tweak. This is a new tweak that allows you to save any song you're listening to your Spotify playlists. For this purpose, the tweak adds a new...
How To: Automatically open two apps at once in Android Nougat multi-window mode
Android Nougat came with a unified multi-window mode that ensures all Android devices can use the same split-screen view. This also makes it possible for developers to create split-screen mods that support all smartphones and tablets running Android 7.0 or higher. One of them allows you to automatically open...
[Guide] Add songs to Apple Watch’s memory
Since the Apple Watch was designed to be a companion for your iPhone it can be used to access the entire Music library available on your phone. Nevertheless, it is possible to add songs to Apple Watch's memory if you have some favorite tunes available even if you leave...
