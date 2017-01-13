Group Android notifications for a decluttered, clean look
While Android automatically groups notifications, if you end up having missed notifications from multiple apps they can make the notification tray take up a lot of screen real estate. If you'd like a more efficient way to group Android notifications, an awesome app called Notification Hub gives you this...
How To: Enable Read Receipts for specific contacts in iOS Messages
In certain situations, Read Receipts can be useful, while in others they can feel like they're violating your privacy. The good news is you can enable Read Receipts for specific contacts in iOS Messages app. If having Read Receipts enabled for all your contacts seems like too much, the first...
Improve Safari performance with SafariUnleashed tweak
With Safari being the stock iOS browser, most owners of iPhones and iPads chose it as their daily driver. It might have a lot of features, but that doesn't mean there's not room for improvement. SafariUnleashed tweak aims to make Apple's mobile web browser better in the performance department. More...
How To: Add a number row to Gboard keyboard app on your Android
While various manufacturers add their own keyboard apps to Android devices, Google's Gboard remains the most popular keyboard for now. Its versatility and simplicity are unparalleled and you can even use it to share search results for your convenience. Nevertheless, a useful thing everyone should do is add a...
Get a system-wide dark keyboard in iOS with BlackKeyboardEverywhere tweak
What is it with dark themes anyway? They're so incredibly wanted, and at the same time, stock options for them are still lacking on mobile ecosystems. If you have a jailbroken iPhone or iPad you can at least darken a part of the operating system quite easily. BlackKeyboardEverywhere tweak...
Get colorized notifications based on background with AdaptiveColorAlerts tweak
Besides opening up the world of endless functional tweaks, having a jailbroken iPhone also allows for significantly more visual customization options. AdaptiveColorAlerts tweak aims to liven up your notifications by colorizing them based on the color of the current background. Instead of always viewing alert banners in the same color,...
How To: Pair Bluetooth headphones with your Apple Watch
If you're just starting to use Bluetooth headphones with your Apple Watch it's nice to eliminate the guess work and get right into it. The most obvious thing you need to do is to pair Bluetooth headphones with your Apple Watch. Of course, pairing Bluetooth speakers works the same...
OnceMore tweak lets you restart the iPhone timer from the Lock Screen
The stock iOS Clock app comes with an essential Timer feature, that allows you to set a countdown timer and get an alert when it reaches zero. For those who rely on this feature often, OnceMore tweak may come in handy. This jailbreak tweak allows you to restart the timer...
[Guide] Lock Android apps using your face
If you have apps that contain personal or sensitive content you can use the standard lock screen to keep intruders at bay. However, if someone inputs the wrong PIN too many times, they can completely disable the phone. An easier solution would be to lock Android apps using your...
Super Mario Run tips & tricks to run like a boss
Super Mario Run appears to be a straightforward platformer, but the more you play it you will end up realizing it has plenty of complex actions you can perform. Since the game itself doesn't guide you beyond the basics, we have some handy Super Mario Run tips & tricks...
Hide or show your iPhone’s Home Screen dock on demand with ShyDock tweak
Mac OS provides the option to set the application dock to auto-hide and show when you need it. A new tweak called Shydock lets you hide or show your iPhone's Home Screen dock on demand, using an Activator action. So, if you have a jailbroken iPhone or iPad you can get the...
How To: Reset Restrictions Passcode on iPhone
iOS Restrictions is an excellent security feature designed to prevent unauthorized changes to your iPhone or iPad's settings, various apps and App Store purchases. If you lost or forgot your Restrictions Passcode, no need to worry. Today we're going to show you a few ways to reset Restrictions Passcode...
Popular This Week
10 Awesome Coloring Apps for Adults – Unleash The Artist In...
Who said coloring was for kids only? For the past week PocketMeta has been exploring the mobile coloring apps, and quite a few apps...